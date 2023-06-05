Tata Motors shares gain on potential benefits from Tata Group's Lithium-Ion cell manufacturing plans

2 Min(s) Read
At present, Tata Motors has the highest market share in the EV passenger car market. It leads in the EV space with 86 percent market share from just two models — Nexon EV and Tigor EV.
Shares of Tata Motors are trading with gains on Monday morning, hitting a new 52-week high, after the Tata Group announced that it plans on establishing a lithium-ion cell manufacturing giga factory in Gujarat.
The stock is now up for the fourth day in a row and has gained more than 40 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 375.5 on December 26 last year. The stock is up 26 percent over the last three months.
Shares had last hit a 52-week high on May 15 after the company had reported strong quarterly results for the January-March period. Following the gain in the share price, the market capitalisation of Tata Motors has reached nearly Rs 2 lakh crore.