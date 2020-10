Earnings

Tata Metaliks shares jump over 7% as Q2 EBITDA rises 1.6 times

Updated : October 20, 2020 12:03 PM IST

The stock rose as much as 7.4 percent to the day's high of Rs 598.10 per share on BSE.

The sentiment was lifted after the firm's September quarter EBITDA rose 1.6 times and debt was reduced by over Rs 92 crore.