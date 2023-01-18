Tata Metaliks shares rise on optimistic outlook despite operationally weak Q3

The company's EBITDA dropped 43 percent to Rs 38.7 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 67.9 crore a year ago.

Tata Metaliks Ltd., a Tata Steel subsidiary that produces pig iron and ductile iron (DI) pipes, on Tuesday announced weak results for the December quarter.

The company’s revenue during the December quarter rose 14.5 percent to Rs 790 crore compared to Rs 690 crore during the year-ago quarter.

However, revenue fell 10 percent when compared to the previous quarter mainly due to lower deliveries of pig iron (down 25 percent quarter-on-quarter) and softening of realisation of both pig iron and DI pipes in line with softening commodity prices.

Tata Metaliks said EBITDA dropped 43 percent to Rs 38.7 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 67.9 crore a year ago, while profit after tax (PAT) slid by a huge 74 percent to Rs 9.5 crore compared to Rs 35.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Profit margins were also down sharply by 500 basis points to 4.9 percent versus 9.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

The company said that operational performance in the December quarter was affected by the weak health of one of the blast furnaces, which had to be stopped frequently for repairs.

Tata Metaliks said that it expected domestic demand for pig iron to firm up in March quarter as utilisation levels in several segments like general castings and agriculture are likely to improve.

The demand outlook for DI Pipes for the March quarter also looks robust in line with the government’s increased outlay through Jal Jeevan Mission for providing drinking water to the population.

Shares of Tata Metaliks are trading nearly 3 percent higher at Rs 858.