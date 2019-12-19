Market
Tata Group stocks up even as NCLAT reinstates Cyrus Mistry as chairman; Tata Motors, TCS rise over 1%
Updated : December 19, 2019 09:49 AM IST
Shares of Tata Group companies were trading in greed on Thrusday even after National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group
Among stocks, Tata Motors rose 1.5 percent, TCS added 1.3 percent, Tata Global Beverages gained 0.9 percent, Tata Metalicks rose 0.7 percent.
Meanwhile, only Tata Power was down 0.5 percent in morning deals.
