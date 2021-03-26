  • SENSEX
Tata Group stocks rise after SC rules in favour of Tata Sons against Cyrus Mistry

Updated : March 26, 2021 01:30 PM IST

The Apex Court set aside the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata Group and allowed the appeals filed by Tata Group.
The court set aside the order of December 17, 2019, which had allowed the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons chairman.
Among stocks, Tata Steel and Tinplate Company of India rallied 6 percent each.
Published : March 26, 2021 01:30 PM IST

