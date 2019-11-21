This stock doubled investor wealth in 5 years. Should you still buy?
Updated : November 21, 2019 02:47 PM IST
Tata Global Beverages rose from Rs 150 in 2014 to Rs 306 currently, gaining 103 percent in 5 years.
To put in perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in 2014 would have turned to Rs 2,03,000 today.
Tata Global Beverages has outperformed all its peers in the last 1 year and in 2019 despite the consumer demand slowdown.
