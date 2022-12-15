Tata Elxsi extends its Technology Network to Frankfurt to Spur Digital Engineering

The Frankfurt centre is expected to host between 30-40 local engineering personnel by the end of FY23 with the capacity to expand to over 100 engineers by FY25.

Tata Group’s design and technology service arm Tata Elxsi has announced that it will be expanding its technology network to Frankfurt, Germany. The company will be opening a Digital Engineering Centre/Hub in the city in order to expand its services to the mobility, media and communications, and healthcare sectors.

The centre will be working with manufacturers, European technology companies, and academia to develop the next generation of software and hardware in segments like ADAS, e-Mobility, Chassis Electronics, connectivity, cyber security, embedded AI, and cloud engineering.

Tata Elxsi focuses on the development of AI digital solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), predictive maintenance and DevOps functions.

The centre is expected to host between 30-40 local engineering personnel by the end of the current financial year with the capacity to expand to over 100 engineers by the financial year 2025. The centre will be integrated with the global network of Elxsi centres that are located in India, the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, and will complement existing European centres.