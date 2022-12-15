English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Tata Elxsi extends its Technology Network to Frankfurt to Spur Digital Engineering

Tata Elxsi extends its Technology Network to Frankfurt to Spur Digital Engineering

Tata Elxsi extends its Technology Network to Frankfurt to Spur Digital Engineering
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 8:51:00 PM IST (Published)

The Frankfurt centre is expected to host between 30-40 local engineering personnel by the end of FY23 with the capacity to expand to over 100 engineers by FY25.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Tata Elxsi share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

Tata Group’s design and technology service arm Tata Elxsi has announced that it will be expanding its technology network to Frankfurt, Germany. The company will be opening a Digital Engineering Centre/Hub in the city in order to expand its services to the mobility, media and communications, and healthcare sectors.


The centre will be working with manufacturers, European technology companies, and academia to develop the next generation of software and hardware in segments like ADAS, e-Mobility, Chassis Electronics, connectivity, cyber security, embedded AI, and cloud engineering.

Tata Elxsi focuses on the development of AI digital solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), predictive maintenance and DevOps functions.

The centre is expected to host between 30-40 local engineering personnel by the end of the current financial year with the capacity to expand to over 100 engineers by the financial year 2025. The centre will be integrated with the global network of Elxsi centres that are located in India, the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, and will complement existing European centres.

Shares of Tata Elxsi ended 1.12 percent lower at Rs 6,547 on Thursday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Tata Elxsi

Previous Article

Kalpataru Power and units' T&D business win orders worth nearly Rs 1,400 crore

Next Article

Elin Electronics IPO to open on December 20; price band between Rs 234 - Rs 247 per share