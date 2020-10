The share price of Tata Elxsi jumped over 5 percent on Thursday after the company announced robust results for the September quarter. The design and technology services provider reported a 58.3 percent increase in net profit at Rs 78.8 crore in Q2 versus a net profit of Rs 49.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations rose 11.5 percent to Rs 430.2 crore for the said quarter from Rs 385.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The stock rose a much as 5.2 percent to Rs 1,533.55 per share on BSE.

“Tata Elxsi reported a good set of numbers for Q2FY2021. EBIDTA for the quarter was up by 67.8 percent YoY to Rs 118 crore while EBIDTA margins expanded by 920 bps YoY to 27.4 percent due to a decrease in raw material costs and other expenditures. The company was able to deliver a good set of numbers during the quarter which highlights the strong demand for IT services,” Jyoti Roy - DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking, said after the earnings.

The company's growth was driven by both its key businesses — Embedded Product Design (EPD), and Industrial Design and Visualisation (IDV), it said in a statement. EPD — the company's largest division — grew by 7.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and 15.1 percent year-on-year, it added.

Tata Elxsi CEO and managing director Manoj Raghavan said, "We are seeing some recovery in the automotive market. We have closed some large deals including a multi-year deal with a European Tier 1 supplier for vehicle electronics and software. We have also added new automotive customers including a new OEM."

Raghavan added that the company is going into the second half of FY21 with a strong deal pipeline across geographies and verticals, and a significant number of large deals that it is pursuing.