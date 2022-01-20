Tata Elxsi shares hit new 52-week high on strong Q3 results

Shares of Tata Elxsi surged for a second straight day and touched a 52-week high of Rs 7,438 to quote at Rs 7,397.85 on the BSE on Thursday. At 12 pm, Tata Elxsi shares were trading 5.54 percent up, or 386.95 points higher at Rs 7,367.60. It has risen 15 percent over the last two sessions.

Tata Elxsi share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has gained 18.46 percent since the beginning of this year and risen 159 percent in one year.

The company on Wednesday posted a 43.5 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 150.96 crore against Rs 105.20 crore, YoY.

Revenue from operations rose 33.2 percent YoY and 6.7 percent QoQ to Rs 635.4 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 14.8 per cent QoQ and 46.8 per cent YoY to Rs 210.8 crore.

The EBITDA margin stood at 33.2 per cent in the December quarter against 30.8 per cent in the preceding quarter and 30.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The company is confident about ending FY22 on a good note as it expecting good margin performance, company management told CNBC-TV18.

According to the management, the firm is witnessing substantial growth in the automotive sector, with major and strategic partnerships with both OEMs and suppliers in the areas of electric, autonomous, connected, and digital, demonstrating the company's technological and engineering expertise.

Tata Elxsi is a Tata Group firm that provides design and technology services to a variety of industries, including transportation, media, communications, and healthcare and medical devices.