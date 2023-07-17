CNBC TV18
Tata Elxsi reports Q1 net profit of Rs 189 crore, revenue up 17%

1 Min Read
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 17, 2023 5:02:00 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd ended at Rs 7,710.85, down by Rs 23.20, or 0.30 percent on the BSE.

Technology services provider for the automotive and transportation industry Tata Elxsi Ltd on Monday reported a 2.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 188.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 185 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 850.3 crore during the period under review, up 17.1 percent against Rs 725.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBIT jumped 4.1 percent to Rs 230.1 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 221.1 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
EBITDA margin stood at 27.1 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 30.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is Earnings before interest and taxes.
