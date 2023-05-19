Tata Elxsi Q4: Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan ask investors to exercise caution on the stock

JPMorgan further said that the company's near-term outlook is weak, driven by a pause of research and development (R&D) spending by some clients, delays in deal closures and project deferrals, all of which will impact revenues in the first half of financial year 2024.

Analysts continue to remain cautious on Tata Elxsi Ltd., the Tata Group enterprise, which is a leading provider of design-led technology services, post its March quarter earnings.

For the March quarter, the company's rupee revenue increased by 2.5 percent sequentially to Rs 837.9 crore. Revenue growth in Constant Currency terms stood at 1.6 percent sequentially.

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 60.6 per share of face value of Rs 10 each. This is 42 percent higher than the dividend announced by the company last year.

After the earnings announcement, Morgan Stanley said it was ‘underweight’ on the Tata Elxsi stock. The investment firm gave a price target of Rs 5,610 per share, indicating a potential downside of nearly 20 percent from its previous close of Rs 7,001.85 on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley said that Tata Elxsi’s management provided a balanced commentary with positives around top client accounts and wallet share gains, execution prowess and domain capabilities. This was partially offset by macro uncertainty keeping a check on spends.

However, it noted that the margin ask was steep and the recent rally in the share price made the risk-reward ratio unfavourable. Shares of Tata Elxsi have risen over 11 percent in the last one month.

JPMorgan also said that it was ‘underweight’ on Tata Elxsi, giving a more conservative price target of Rs 4,400. This hints at a potential downside of more than 37 percent from the current levels.

The brokerage said that the 1.6 percent Constant Currency growth from Tata Elxsi missed consensus estimates by nearly 190 basis points all three verticals displayed weakness during the quarter. The transportation vertical also had a negative surprise due to project deferrals.

Tata Elxsi's growth momentum has seen a significant slowdown from the significantly high levels of 7.4 percent in Q2 of financial year 2022 and an average of 6 percent over the last seven quarters to the current 1.6 percent.

JPMorgan further said that the company's near-term outlook is weak, driven by a pause of research and development (R&D) spending by some clients, delays in deal closures and project deferrals, all of which will impact revenues in the first half of financial year 2024.

Shares of Tata Elxsi are trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 7,041.15. The stock is up 11.7 percent year-to-date.