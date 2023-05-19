Tata Elxsi Q4: Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan ask investors to exercise caution on the stock

JPMorgan further said that the company's near-term outlook is weak, driven by a pause of research and development (R&D) spending by some clients, delays in deal closures and project deferrals, all of which will impact revenues in the first half of financial year 2024.

Analysts continue to remain cautious on Tata Elxsi Ltd., the Tata Group enterprise, which is a leading provider of design-led technology services, post its March quarter earnings.

Live Tv

Loading...

For the March quarter, the company's rupee revenue increased by 2.5 percent sequentially to Rs 837.9 crore. Revenue growth in Constant Currency terms stood at 1.6 percent sequentially.

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 60.6 per share of face value of Rs 10 each. This is 42 percent higher than the dividend announced by the company last year.