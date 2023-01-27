Tata Elxsi shares drop as revenue growth continues to slow

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) grew 11.7 percent quarter-on-quarter and 29 percent year-on-year to Rs 194.7 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher other income.

Tata Elxsi Ltd., a leading provider of design and technology services across industries, reported earnings for the December quarter that highlighted slowing revenue growth.

For the December quarter, the company reported Rs 817.7 crore revenue from operations, up 7.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and 28.7 percent year-on-year.

However, revenue growth in constant currency terms (compared with the previous quarter) has been consistently slowing down.

Sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms stood at 3.5 percent compared to 4.7 percent in the September quarter, 6.5 percent in the June quarter, and 7.4 percent in the March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue in constant currency terms refers to the company’s revenue assuming no change in the exchange rates during the periods being compared.

Tata Elxsi said that revenue from the media and telecom sector, which accounted for 40.3 percent of the company’s total revenue, was down 2.6 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The healthcare segment revenue fell 1.9 percent quarter-on-quarter, while the transportation sector witnessed 12 percent quarter-on-quarter growth.

Tata Elxsi’s EBITDA margins stood at 30.2 percent compared to 33.2 percent a year ago and 29.68 percent in the previous quarter.

Shares of Tata Elxsi are trading 0.94 percent lower at Rs 6,534.95.