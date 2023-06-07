CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsTata Elxsi partners with ISRO for upcoming Gaganyaan Mission

Tata Elxsi partners with ISRO for upcoming Gaganyaan Mission

Tata Elxsi partners with ISRO for upcoming Gaganyaan Mission
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 7, 2023 9:24:41 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd ended at Rs 7,696.50, up by Rs 96.15, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

Tata Elxsi Ltd, a technology services provider for the automotive and transportation industry, on Wednesday, said the company has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to enable the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission.

Live Tv

Loading...

Through the association, the company has designed and developed Crew Module Recovery Models (CMRMs) for the recovery team training for the space mission.
ISRO's Gaganyaan project envisions a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching the crew into a 400-kilometre orbit for a three-day mission and safely bringing them to Earth by landing in Indian sea waters.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X