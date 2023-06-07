Tata Elxsi partners with ISRO for upcoming Gaganyaan Mission

Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd ended at Rs 7,696.50, up by Rs 96.15, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.

Tata Elxsi Ltd, a technology services provider for the automotive and transportation industry, on Wednesday, said the company has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to enable the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission.

Through the association, the company has designed and developed Crew Module Recovery Models (CMRMs) for the recovery team training for the space mission.