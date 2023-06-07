Tata Elxsi partners with ISRO for upcoming Gaganyaan Mission

2 Min(s) Read
Shares of Tata Elxsi Ltd ended at Rs 7,696.50, up by Rs 96.15, or 1.27 percent on the BSE.
Tata Elxsi Ltd, a technology services provider for the automotive and transportation industry, on Wednesday, said the company has partnered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to enable the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission.
Through the association, the company has designed and developed Crew Module Recovery Models (CMRMs) for the recovery team training for the space mission.
ISRO's Gaganyaan project envisions a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching the crew into a 400-kilometre orbit for a three-day mission and safely bringing them to Earth by landing in Indian sea waters.