Tata Elxsi announces strategic long-term agreement with Alps Alpine for vehicle software development

The Global Engineering Centre will focus on software-led innovation and engineering to assist Alps Alpine's vision for future mobility.
Technology services company Tata Elxsi on Tuesday said it has been selected by Japan-based electrical components and in-vehicle information systems maker Alps Alpine to set up a Global Engineering Centre (GEC) at its campus in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Tata Elxsi has been chosen as a strategic technology and engineering partner to transform Alps Alpine's products and services for future mobility.
The GEC would focus on software-led innovation and engineering to assist Alps Alpine's vision for future mobility.
The company said that design and engineering teams in the GEC will concentrate on developing next-gen digital technologies for connected infotainment, body electronics, sensing and communication technologies, platform development, and cybersecurity, and aid Alps Alpine in its strategic targets of global market expansion.
For the December quarter, Tata Elxsi posted Rs 817.7 crore in revenue from operations, up 28.7 percent year-on-year.
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) rose 29 percent year-on-year to Rs 194.7 crore in the December quarter, helped by higher other income.
Tata Elxsi is a leading provider of design and technology services across industries and has a team of over 12,000 technologists, digital, software, and system engineers, along with design specialists for user experience.
Shares of Tata Elxsi are trading 1.07 percent lower at Rs 5,892.95.