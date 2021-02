Tata Consumer Products will replace state-owned Gail India in the Nifty50 index, becoming the fifth Tata Group company to be included in the benchmark. The firm will join TCS, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Titan. The change will take effect on March 31.

The stock price of Tata Consumer jumped 4 percent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 652.85 per share after the announcement. Meanwhile, GAIL fell as much as 3 percent to its day's low of Rs 142.90 per share.

After the inclusion, the weight of Tata Group stocks in the index will rise to 8.75 percent from 8.15 percent.

A report by Edelweiss Securities stated that the inclusion of Tata Consumer in the index would attract $88.7 million worth of inflows to the company. However, it added that GAIL's exclusion may lead to outflows worth $56.7 million from the firm.

It also stated that after the changes, the weightage of Tata Consumer is likely to be increased by 0.59 percent and that of GAIL could be reduced by 0.38 percent.

The index is reviewed every six months and a four-week notice is given to the market before making changes to the index set.

In the previous semi-annual review of the Nifty50 index in August, the exchange had included Divi's Laboratories and SBI Life Insurance in the Nifty and excluded Bharti Infratel and Zee.