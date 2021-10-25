Tata Consumer slips 3% after Q2 results; expect significant correction, says expert

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) shares slipped nearly 3 percent on Monday after the FMCG major reported its result for the quarter ended September 30 after market hours on Friday and missed Street expectations.

Tata Consumer Products posted an 11.6 percent jump year-on-year (YoY) in net profit at Rs 261.4 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year. The company’s profit missed Street estimates as a CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 275 crore for the quarter under review.

Speaking about the Q2 result and the performance of the company’s shares, market expert Prakash Diwan said he expects the Tata Consumer stock to correct significantly and that he wouldn’t recommend buying it currently.

"My sense is you will probably see a little bit of margin compression going forward and these numbers probably do not reflect that. That is why you have an elevated level at which the stock trades. It could probably see some sort of a selloff during the current quarter itself," he said.

Diwan would, therefore, probably wait for the selloff to evaluate whether the stock becomes attractive at those valuations. “I do expect it to correct significantly once people realise the internals probably are more with deference to the contraction that we were expecting,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tata Consumer management said it sees a large opportunity in the food business, both to grow organically and inorganically. “Sitting with Rs 2,250 crore of cash, enough firepower for acquisitions when we see opportunities,” the management said during the investors’ call on Monday.

Commenting on the inflation pressures, the firm said, costs are creeping up because of fuel and oil-led inflation and it shall last longer than all pieces put together. It said that inflationary trends are more in the foods business as compared to beverages. According to Tata Consumer , inflationary trends are also emerging in the cost of coal, packaging, and freight costs.

On revenue, the management said, packaging sizes, pricing, and right advertising and promotion (A&P) spending shall balance costs. It added that EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margins are on an upward trajectory as prices are cooling off

Tata Consumer’s direct reach hit 1.1 million outlets in September and the firm is moving towards the target to 1.3 million outlets by FY22 end, it said. The company has over 4000 rural distributors and aims to exit at 5,000 distributors by March 2022.

At 2:20 pm, the Tata Consumer stock was down 1.16 percent trading at Rs 786.40 apiece on BSE whereas it was at trading at Rs 786.90 apiece, 1.05 percent lower on NSE.