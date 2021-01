The share price of Tata Communications fell 8 percent on Wednesday after the company posted its December quarter earnings. The firm reported a 19.6 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 309.4 crore versus Rs 384.8 crore in the quarter ended September 2020.

Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.1 percent at Rs 4,222.8 crore against Rs 4,401.1 crore in the previous quarter. Other income of the company stood at Rs 8.2 crore versus Rs 76.1 crore.

The stock fell 8 percent to its day's low of Rs 1,040 per share on the BSE.

However, on a YoY basis, its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 425 percent to Rs 309.41 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to Rs 58.85 crore in the same period last year. The surge in profit was attributed to cost efficiencies and improved business processes as well as higher deferred tax credits during the quarter under review.

In Q3 FY21, capital expenditure stood at Rs 339 crore as compared to Rs 490 crore in Q3 FY20.