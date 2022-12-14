Tata Communications sells non-network IoT business to subsidiary for Rs 42 crore

Despite the 50 percent surge in the last six months, the stock is still down 6 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Tata Communications Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has transferred its non-network Internet of Things (IoT) business to its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Communications Collaboration Services Pvt. Ltd. (TCCSPL) for a cash consideration of Rs 42.34 crore.

The business transfer agreement has been signed for the non-network IoT business which comprises of device, application, platform and managed services components.

Tata Communications highlighted that the hive-off of the identified business undertaking to TCCSPL will support and simplify the IoT business and enable it for growth.

The company also said that the transfer of the identified business undertaking is subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent as stipulated in the agreement and receipt of necessary permissions and consents. The tentative date of closure of the transaction is January 1, 2023.

As the transfer takes place to another unit of the company, it will classify as a related-party transaction.

During the September 2022 quarter, Tata Communications reported data revenue growth of 11.2 percent compared with a year ago. The company’s management sounded confident of order book build-up and sales funnel, and it hinted at easing supply chain issues.

Shares of Tata Communications are trading 0.5 percent lower at Rs 1,361.35. Despite the 50 percent surge in the last six months, the stock is still down 6 percent on a year-to-date basis.