English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Tata Communications sells non-network IoT business to subsidiary for Rs 42 crore

Tata Communications sells non-network IoT business to subsidiary for Rs 42 crore

Tata Communications sells non-network IoT business to subsidiary for Rs 42 crore
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 11:16:47 AM IST (Published)

Despite the 50 percent surge in the last six months, the stock is still down 6 percent on a year-to-date basis.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Tata Comm share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

IST2 Min(s) Read


Tata Communications Ltd. on Wednesday announced that it has transferred its non-network Internet of Things (IoT) business to its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Communications Collaboration Services Pvt. Ltd. (TCCSPL) for a cash consideration of Rs 42.34 crore.
The business transfer agreement has been signed for the non-network IoT business which comprises of device, application, platform and managed services components.
Tata Communications highlighted that the hive-off of the identified business undertaking to TCCSPL will support and simplify the IoT business and enable it for growth.
The company also said that the transfer of the identified business undertaking is subject to the satisfaction of conditions precedent as stipulated in the agreement and receipt of necessary permissions and consents. The tentative date of closure of the transaction is January 1, 2023.
As the transfer takes place to another unit of the company, it will classify as a related-party transaction.
During the September 2022 quarter, Tata Communications reported data revenue growth of 11.2 percent compared with a year ago. The company’s management sounded confident of order book build-up and sales funnel, and it hinted at easing supply chain issues.
Shares of Tata Communications are trading 0.5 percent lower at Rs 1,361.35. Despite the 50 percent surge in the last six months, the stock is still down 6 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Tata Communications

Previous Article

Yes Bank shares drop after Morgan Stanley says price factoring in better performance

Next Article

Patel Engineering to consider fund raising via rights issue on December 16