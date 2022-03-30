With this, shares of TCPL were up 4.4 percent at Rs 776.1 and Tata Coffee gained 11.1 percent at Rs 218.05.

While the plantation business of Tata Coffee Ltd (TCL) will be demerged into TCPL's wholly-owned arm TCPL Beverages & Foods Ltd (TBFL), the remaining business of TCL, consisting of its extraction and branded coffee business, will be merged with TCPL.

The transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 FY22-23.

“TCPL is in the process to create a simplified corporate structure which may allow it to unlock/sell some of its low-growth / low-profit subsidiaries,” said ICICI Securities in a report.

“That is the key insight we have gained from TCPL’s restructuring plan. We also believe recurring earnings accretion of 5-10 percent is a high probability post the restructuring…” the note said.

Also Read |

“We also expect some revenue synergies, especially in the extraction business. We expect TCPL to announce further restructuring plans in FY23 considering it has 45 global subsidiaries and some associates/joint ventures,” the domestic brokerage said.

The brokerage firm has maintained its ‘buy’ rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 925.

Further, Morgan Stanley said that it likes the company's focus on consolidation and simplification of business structure.

The foreign brokerage firm has an 'overweight' rating on TCPL stock with a target price of Rs 886 per share.

Besides, Abneesh Roy, executive director-institutional equities at Edelweiss Securities believes that TCPL’s structural simplification will yield a 5-10 percent increase in profits, and said that simplification in structure will lead to strong management focus.

“At the end of this exercise and once they implement all this, they will be down to half; only 22-23 entities and that will lead to much more management time and focus on the core,” Roy told CNBC-TV18.