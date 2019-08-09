Market
Tata Chemicals shares rise over 6% on strong June quarter earnings
Updated : August 09, 2019 10:21 AM IST
Tata Chemicals shares rose 6.64 percent intraday on Friday after the company reported good set of results in its first quarter this fiscal.Â
Net profit surged 19 percent YoY to Rs 313 crore as compared to Rs 262 crore last year.Â
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more