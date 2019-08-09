#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Tata Chemicals shares rise over 6% on strong June quarter earnings

Updated : August 09, 2019 10:21 AM IST

Tata Chemicals shares rose 6.64 percent intraday on Friday after the company reported good set of results in its first quarter this fiscal.Â 
Net profit surged 19 percent YoY to Rs 313 crore as compared to Rs 262 crore last year.Â 
