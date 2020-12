Tata Chemicals gained more than 8 percent in trade on Thursday after Tata Sons, a promoter of the company, purchased over 18 lakh scrips of the firm worth Rs 76 crore in the open market on Wednesday.

The stock rallied 8.89 percent to Rs 464.85 per share on the NSE. At 10:20 am, the stock lost some steam to trade 5.86 percent higher at Rs 452.40.

As per the data on NSE, Tata Sons bought total 18,07,245 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 420.92. This took the total deal value to Rs 76.07 crore.

As per Tata Chemicals' shareholding data for September 2020 quarter, Tata Sons held a 29.39 percent stake in the company as a promoter.

Not just Tata Sons, Life Insurance Company (LIC) has also acquired 52.39 lakh shares (2.05 percent) stake in Tata Chemicals between January 8 and November 17, taking its total stake in the company to 7.09 percent from 5.03 percent earlier.

The stock has climbed 32.45 percent in ten trading sessions. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 45.3 percent against the 7.77 percent rise in Nifty. From March lows, the shares of the company more than doubled, while Nifty was up 72.32 percent.

In the September-ended quarter, the company reported a 64 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 132.09 crore as compared to the profit of Rs 367.31 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell 6.1 percent to Rs 2,677.9 crore as against Rs 2,861.35 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.