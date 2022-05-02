Tata Chemicals jumps 11% after consolidated net profit rises over 3000% in March quarter

The share price of Tata Chemicals jumped as much as 11 percent on Monday, reacting to the company's stellar quarterly earnings. The stock, however, pared some gains, closing 9.89 percent higher at Rs 1033.75 per share on the BSE.

Tata Chemicals' stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1047.75, up 11.4 percent. (Source: BSE)

The company's consolidated net profit for the financial year 2022 stood at Rs 1,400 crore, up 221 percent, as compared to Rs 436 crore during the last financial year.

Consolidated net profit for the March quarter stood at Rs 438.17 crore as compared to Rs 11.77 crore in the corresponding period last year, a rise of over 3000 percent.

The revenue from operations rose 32 percent YoY to Rs 3,481 crore, as against Rs 2,636 crore in Q4 FY20-21, owing to higher sales in the basic chemical segment.

Even as inflationary pressure is challenging and costs might stay at elevated levels in the near term, production volumes remained strong and at historic highs in the US unit, the Tata Group company said.

R Mukundan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tata Chemicals, said, “While the global demand environment continues to be positive across our products and their applications, the supply side environment especially energy and input costs remain at elevated levels along with logistic challenges that continue to be seen in the market”.

Mukundan said that the company will continue to focus on executing the Phase I growth capital expenditure in India. It has further planned for Phase II capacity expansion of soda ash and bicarb and specialty silica capacity for a capital expenditure outlay of about Rs 2,000 crore in India.

Tata Chemicals witnessed an improvement in soda ash realisation across all units, said ICICI Direct Research. An improvement in demand environment across end user industries and no large capacity addition across the globe are likely to support soda ash prices ahead, it added.