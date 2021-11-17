Tarsons Products IPO subscribed 4.40 times so far on final day of bidding

Tarsons Products Limited's initial public offer (IPO) has been subscribed 4.40 times so far on Wednesday - the third and final day of the bidding. The public issue was subscribed 5.97 times in the retail category.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have bought shares 1.30 times the portion set aside for them and non-institutional investors (NII) put in bids 4.95 times the portion reserved for them.

Tarsons IPO, which is scheduled to close today, was subscribed 3.48 times on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at the closing on the second day, according to BSE data. Bids were made for as many as 3,88,07,802 shares around 5 pm on Tuesday as against 1,08,44,104 shares on offer.

The majority of brokerages are positive on the Kolkata-based firm's IPO, advising investors to bid for the stock for listing gains and long-term returns.

The Tarsons IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,32,00,000 equity shares. The price range for the offer is Rs 635-662 per share. Tarsons Products on Friday raised Rs 306 crore from anchor investors.

Tarsons Products manufactures a range of quality labware products that help advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare. The company currently operates through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the offer. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.