Tarsons Products IPO subscribed 1.62 times so far on Day 2

The initial public offering (IPO) of life sciences company Tarsons Products Limited was subscribed 1.62 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday.

The public issue was subscribed 3.14 times in the retail category, 0.00 times in QIB, and 0.26 times in the non-institutional investors (NII) category by 12:20 pm on November 16, 2021.

The Tarsons IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,32,00,000 equity shares. The price range for the offer is Rs 635-662 per share. Tarsons Products on Friday raised Rs 306 crore from anchor investors.

Tarsons Products manufactures a range of quality labware products that help advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare. The company currently operates through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.

ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the offer. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.