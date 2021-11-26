Tarsons Products makes strong debut, shares list at 6% premium over issue price

Tarsons Products made a strong debut on stock exchanges on Friday, with shares listing at a premium of almost six percent over its issue price. On BSE, the stock of Kolkata-based life sciences company Tarsons Products listed at Rs 700 apiece, a premium of 5.7 percent over the issue price of Rs 662. On NSE, the Tarsons stock began its secondary market journey at Rs 682, a premium of three percent over the issue price.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, suggests long-term investors to hold Tarsons Products shares. Those who had applied for a listing gain can keep a stop loss of Rs 590, and risk-taking investors can also buy with the same stop loss, he added.

"Tarsons Products is backed by a strong management team with great brand awareness and high-quality goods... We may see profit booking in the stock tracking global cues amid concerns about a new variant of COVID-19. However, it is expected that we may see demand for Tarsons products," he said.

Tarsons Products's initial public offer (IPO), shares under which were available for bidding from November 15 to November 17, was subscribed a total of 77.5 times. The Tarsons IPO received bids for a total of 84 crore shares as against the 1.1 crore shares on offer.

Barring Paytm, most IPOs in recent times have received a robust response from investors.