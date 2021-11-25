Tarsons Products to list on Friday: Here's what grey market suggests ahead of debut

Tarsons Products is set to list its shares on stock exchanges on Friday, November 26. Kolkata-based life sciences company Tarsons Products commanded a premium in the grey market -- an unofficial market for unlisted securities -- ahead of its debut in the secondary market on Dalal Street. Tarsons commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 180 ahead of the debut, according to dealers.
ALSO READ
Tarsons Products' listing comes days after the secondary market debuts of data analytics firm Latent View Analytics and digital payments platform Paytm's parent, One97 Communications.
Most analysts expect Tarsons Products shares to list at a premium on Friday.
Aayush Agrawal, Senior Research Analyst-Merchant Banking at Swastika Investmart, expects a listing gain of around 20-25 percent in Tarsons shares.
"Tarsons Products has strong financials where margins are very impressive and it also has a well-experienced management. The company has a strong cash flow and is likely to become debt-free post-IPO. However, its valuations look expensive, therefore aggressive investors with a long-term view can hold this stock," he said.
Agrawal suggests those participating in the IPO for a listing gain to book profit on the listing day.
The Tarsons Products IPO received a commendable response from investors despite being priced on the higher side, said Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities.
ALSO READ: India's biggest IPOs of all time
"Strong growth prospects along with decent margins made the issue attractive... The issue may list around Rs 800-850, a listing gain of around 20 percent, which is reasonable," he said.
Tarsons Products's initial public offer (IPO) -- which was open for bidding from November 15 to November 17 -- saw an overall subscription of 77.5 times, receiving bids for a total of 84 crore shares as against the 1.1 crore shares on offer.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription of 115.8 times the shares on offer. The non-institutional investor and retail investor categories saw subscriptions of 184.6 times and 10.6 times respectively. The portion reserved for employees was booked 1.8 times.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)