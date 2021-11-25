Tarsons Products to list on Friday: Here's what grey market suggests ahead of debut

Tarsons Products is set to list its shares on stock exchanges on Friday, November 26. Kolkata-based life sciences company Tarsons Products commanded a premium in the grey market -- an unofficial market for unlisted securities -- ahead of its debut in the secondary market on Dalal Street. Tarsons commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 180 ahead of the debut, according to dealers.

Most analysts expect Tarsons Products shares to list at a premium on Friday.

Aayush Agrawal, Senior Research Analyst-Merchant Banking at Swastika Investmart, expects a listing gain of around 20-25 percent in Tarsons shares.

"Tarsons Products has strong financials where margins are very impressive and it also has a well-experienced management. The company has a strong cash flow and is likely to become debt-free post-IPO. However, its valuations look expensive, therefore aggressive investors with a long-term view can hold this stock," he said.

Agrawal suggests those participating in the IPO for a listing gain to book profit on the listing day.

The Tarsons Products IPO received a commendable response from investors despite being priced on the higher side, said Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena, a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities.

"Strong growth prospects along with decent margins made the issue attractive... The issue may list around Rs 800-850, a listing gain of around 20 percent, which is reasonable," he said.

Tarsons Products's initial public offer (IPO) -- which was open for bidding from November 15 to November 17 -- saw an overall subscription of 77.5 times, receiving bids for a total of 84 crore shares as against the 1.1 crore shares on offer.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription of 115.8 times the shares on offer. The non-institutional investor and retail investor categories saw subscriptions of 184.6 times and 10.6 times respectively. The portion reserved for employees was booked 1.8 times.