Tarsons Products shares drop after high Covid-19 base dents financials

On a sequential basis, the company's revenue increased 4 percent while EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points.
The company's EBITDA margin declined 200 basis points to 46 percent from 48 percent last year due to an adverse product mix, higher commodity prices and manpower costs. Margin was also hit due to manpower costs for their upcoming facility and marketing and branding expenses in the export markets.
The company's export business grew 11 percent from last year. 41 percent of the overall exports revenue came from branded products. Exports contributed 38 percent of the overall revenue.
Shares of Tarsons Products ended 7.6 percent lower at Rs 717.7.