Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Tarsons Products shares drop after high Covid-19 base dents financials

    Tarsons Products shares drop after high Covid-19 base dents financials

    Tarsons Products shares drop after high Covid-19 base dents financials
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    On a sequential basis, the company's revenue increased 4 percent while EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Tarsons Product share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Shares of Tarsons Products ended nearly 8 percent lower on Monday after the company reported a decline in overall sales on a year-on-year basis for the September quarter.
    Revenue declined 6 percent from last year due to a high base owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the company says that the numbers were resilient on a like-to-like basis.

    The company's EBITDA margin declined 200 basis points to 46 percent from 48 percent last year due to an adverse product mix, higher commodity prices and manpower costs. Margin was also hit due to manpower costs for their upcoming facility and marketing and branding expenses in the export markets.

    On a sequential basis, the company's revenue increased 4 percent while EBITDA margin expanded 100 basis points.

    The company's export business grew 11 percent from last year. 41 percent of the overall exports revenue came from branded products. Exports contributed 38 percent of the overall revenue.

    Tarsons' management also mentioned that their expansion and commissioning of the upcoming facility is on track and will take place in the first half of the next financial year.

    Shares of Tarsons Products ended 7.6 percent lower at Rs 717.7.

    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Tarsons Products

    Previous Article

    Poly Medicure says so sign of export slowdown despite rupee weakening against the dollar

    Next Article

    DCX Systems IPO: Share allotment likely to take place today

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng