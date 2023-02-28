Tanla Platforms launches phishing protection solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Wisely ATP, the single platform, brings all critical stakeholders in the digital communications ecosystem together to protect the end users.
Hyderabad-based IT solutions company Tanla Platforms Ltd. on Monday unveiled its phishing protection solution Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will
Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world
Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Wisely ATP is an end-to-end solution to combat the global challenge of SMS phishing. The single platform brings all critical stakeholders in the digital communications ecosystem together to protect the end users.
Phishing has become a global challenge. With 60 percent of the global population or 4.7 billion internet users spending about seven hours online daily, the digital crime rate is also alarmingly increasing.
According to the Global Anti Scam Alliance (GASA), online scams are now the most common type of crime, amounting to a loss of nearly $55 billion per year globally.
Earlier this month Tanla Platforms announced the launch of its anti-phishing technology solution at the World Mobile Congress 2023.
Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd. ended 0.68 percent lower at Rs 672 on Tuesday.