Tanla Platforms launches phishing protection solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Wisely ATP, the single platform, brings all critical stakeholders in the digital communications ecosystem together to protect the end users.

Hyderabad-based IT solutions company Tanla Platforms Ltd. on Monday unveiled its phishing protection solution Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

Wisely ATP is an end-to-end solution to combat the global challenge of SMS phishing. The single platform brings all critical stakeholders in the digital communications ecosystem together to protect the end users.

Phishing has become a global challenge. With 60 percent of the global population or 4.7 billion internet users spending about seven hours online daily, the digital crime rate is also alarmingly increasing.

According to the Global Anti Scam Alliance (GASA), online scams are now the most common type of crime, amounting to a loss of nearly $55 billion per year globally.

Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd. ended 0.68 percent lower at Rs 672 on Tuesday.