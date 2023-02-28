homemarket Newsstocks NewsTanla Platforms launches phishing protection solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Tanla Platforms launches phishing protection solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 11:07:50 PM IST (Published)

Wisely ATP, the single platform, brings all critical stakeholders in the digital communications ecosystem together to protect the end users.

Hyderabad-based IT solutions company Tanla Platforms Ltd. on Monday unveiled its phishing protection solution Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Articles

View All

Food for Thought: Defending a smuggler won't make a lawyer criminal, but a charge of complicity will

Mar 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pakistan's foreign assets dips by over PKR 180 bn in a month as it puts oil refineries to embassies on sale

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Enabling Education-2: Here is why lifelong learning becomes imperative in a changing world

Mar 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Wisely ATP is an end-to-end solution to combat the global challenge of SMS phishing. The single platform brings all critical stakeholders in the digital communications ecosystem together to protect the end users.


Phishing has become a global challenge. With 60 percent of the global population or 4.7 billion internet users spending about seven hours online daily, the digital crime rate is also alarmingly increasing.

According to the Global Anti Scam Alliance (GASA), online scams are now the most common type of crime, amounting to a loss of nearly $55 billion per year globally.

Earlier this month Tanla Platforms announced the launch of its anti-phishing technology solution at the World Mobile Congress 2023.

Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd. ended 0.68 percent lower at Rs 672 on Tuesday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Tanla Platforms

Previous Article

Indiabulls Real Estate shares end lower after latest management rejig

Next Article

3i Infotech signs Rs 16.5 crore Oracle DWBI managed services deal with SBI General Insurance