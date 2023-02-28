Tanla Platforms launches phishing protection solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Wisely ATP, the single platform, brings all critical stakeholders in the digital communications ecosystem together to protect the end users.
Hyderabad-based IT solutions company Tanla Platforms Ltd. on Monday unveiled its phishing protection solution Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism
Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments
Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert
Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Wisely ATP is an end-to-end solution to combat the global challenge of SMS phishing. The single platform brings all critical stakeholders in the digital communications ecosystem together to protect the end users.
Phishing has become a global challenge. With 60 percent of the global population or 4.7 billion internet users spending about seven hours online daily, the digital crime rate is also alarmingly increasing.
According to the Global Anti Scam Alliance (GASA), online scams are now the most common type of crime, amounting to a loss of nearly $55 billion per year globally.
Earlier this month Tanla Platforms announced the launch of its anti-phishing technology solution at the World Mobile Congress 2023.
Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd. ended 0.68 percent lower at Rs 672 on Tuesday.