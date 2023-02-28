English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsTanla Platforms launches phishing protection solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Tanla Platforms launches phishing protection solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Tanla Platforms launches phishing protection solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 11:07:50 PM IST (Published)

Wisely ATP, the single platform, brings all critical stakeholders in the digital communications ecosystem together to protect the end users.

Hyderabad-based IT solutions company Tanla Platforms Ltd. on Monday unveiled its phishing protection solution Wisely ATP at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Articles

View All
Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Brexit-Northern Ireland impasse ends — what the EU and UK agreed to in new deal

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism

Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments

Now, a single window licence portal for Delhi eateries, lodging establishments

Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert

Indian tea connoisseurs may have to shell out more due to 25% reduction in crop, hints expert

Feb 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Wisely ATP is an end-to-end solution to combat the global challenge of SMS phishing. The single platform brings all critical stakeholders in the digital communications ecosystem together to protect the end users.


Phishing has become a global challenge. With 60 percent of the global population or 4.7 billion internet users spending about seven hours online daily, the digital crime rate is also alarmingly increasing.

According to the Global Anti Scam Alliance (GASA), online scams are now the most common type of crime, amounting to a loss of nearly $55 billion per year globally.

Earlier this month Tanla Platforms announced the launch of its anti-phishing technology solution at the World Mobile Congress 2023.

Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd. ended 0.68 percent lower at Rs 672 on Tuesday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Tanla Platforms

Previous Article

Indiabulls Real Estate shares end lower after latest management rejig

Next Article

3i Infotech signs Rs 16.5 crore Oracle DWBI managed services deal with SBI General Insurance

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X