Tanla Platforms partners Vodafone Idea to deploy blockchain-enabled platform

CPaaS company Tanla Platforms said on Tuesday that it had inked a pact with telecom operator Vodafone Idea , to provide secure and encrypted international messaging traffic on the Vi network using the Wisely Platform, a cloud-based platform developed with Microsoft. Tanla Platforms shares soared to a 52-week high after the announcement.

Tanla Platforms said the partnership is set to lead the global enterprise market in digital interactions and is expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2021-22. The company said it would be the exclusive provider of solutions to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic on the Vi network.

The partnership will be centred around the Wisely platform, which will offer a digital marketplace for enterprises and suppliers to get connected by secure express routes, the company added.

“Wisely platform is a win-win proposition for all stakeholders – consumers, global enterprises, suppliers, and regulators – as we are committed to innovate with the entire ecosystem in mind,” said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO of Tanla Platforms.

“Vi Business is focussed at providing technology-based solutions to enterprises enabling digital transformation, productivity and efficiency enhancement. We are the early adopters of Wisely Platform from Tanla which brings critical capabilities for our enterprise customers,” said Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea.

Tanla Platforms shares were locked in the five percent upper circuit at a 52-week high of Rs 1,675.9 on BSE, after the announcement. Vodafone Idea shares were down 2.9 percent at Rs 14.6 apiece.