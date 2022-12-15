Homemarket newsstocks news

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to sell products of Kotak Mahindra General Insurance  

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to sell products of Kotak Mahindra General Insurance  

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 8:43:11 PM IST (Published)

Last month, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank tied-up with Cholamandalam General Insurance and Max Life Insurance Company to offer their insurance products.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Kotak Mahindra General InsuranceTamilnad Mercantile Bank

Previous Article

Elin Electronics IPO to open on December 20; price band between Rs 234 - Rs 247 per share

Next Article

Biocon begins clinical trial for Ulcerative Colitis treatment drug