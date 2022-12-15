Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to sell products of Kotak Mahindra General Insurance  

English
market Newsstocks News

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 8:43:11 PM IST (Published)

Last month, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank tied-up with Cholamandalam General Insurance and Max Life Insurance Company to offer their insurance products.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. has collaborated with Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Ltd. for marketing the products of the insurance arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank.


The private sector lender executed the agreement on Wednesday for marketing the general insurance products of the Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company.

Last month, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank tied up with Cholamandalam General Insurance and Max Life Insurance Company to offer their insurance products.

Headquartered in Tamilnadu’s Thoothukudi, the bank has a pan India presence with 509 branches and 12 regional offices across 16 states and 4 Union Territories and serves more than 5 million customers.

Riding on a decline in bad loans, the bank reported a 37 percent increase in net profit at Rs 262 crore for the September quarter compared to Rs 191 crore in the same period a year ago. Its total income stood at Rs 1,141 crore as against Rs 1,101 crore in the year-ago period. The bank’s gross non-performing (NPAs) assets were down 1.70 percent against 3.31 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank ended 1.24 percent lower at Rs 514.10 on Thursday.

Also Read: RBI authorises Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to undertake government business
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
