Talbros Automotive Share Price: Shares jump over 8% after Rs 400 crore multi-year order win

TACL believes these orders will help it increase its share with existing customers and new customers across geographies.

Shares of auto components maker Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. (TACL) gained over 8 percent on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 790 after announcing that it won multi-year orders worth Rs 400 crore.

The company said that it has received orders from both domestic and overseas customers. The orders include multi-year supply contracts worth Rs 205 crore from electric vehicle original equipment makers (OEMs).

TACL said that the orders would be executed over the next 5-7 years and will cover its product line of gaskets, heat shields, forgings, and chassis.

The company has also bagged a five-year supply contract from a leading export-market-focused EV manufacturer worth over Rs 165 crore.

The order is through its joint venture Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Similarly, it has bagged orders worth Rs 50 crore from export customers for forgings products like ring gear and gear planet.

The orders also include five-year supply contracts worth Rs 120 crore for gasket products from both domestic and export OEM customers.

These orders will help the company increase its share with existing customers and new customers across geographies which will help the company grow and gain market share in the coming years.

The Talbros Group flagship is a leading manufacturer of auto components in the country. TACL, together with its JV alliances, has 10 manufacturing facilities at Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra along with an R&D technology center at Faridabad.