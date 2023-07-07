CNBC TV18
Talbros Automotive Share Price: Shares jump over 8% after Rs 400 crore multi-year order win

Jul 7, 2023

TACL believes these orders will help it increase its share with existing customers and new customers across geographies.

Shares of auto components maker Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. (TACL) gained over 8 percent on Friday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 790 after announcing that it won multi-year orders worth Rs 400 crore.

The company said that it has received orders from both domestic and overseas customers. The orders include multi-year supply contracts worth Rs 205 crore from electric vehicle original equipment makers (OEMs).
TACL said that the orders would be executed over the next 5-7 years and will cover its product line of gaskets, heat shields, forgings, and chassis.
X