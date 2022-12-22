Talbros Automotive Components JV secures multi-year order worth Rs 150 crore for rubber hoses

Talbros has to execute this order over a period of five years.

Talbros Automotive Components bagged a multi-year order worth Rs 150 crore for rubber hoses through its joint venture, Talbros Marugo Rubber.

The rubber hoses will be directly used to facilitate the E 20 fuel mechanism from multiple passenger vehicle (PV) original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in India, the company said in a filing to the exchanges on Thursday.

This order is to be executed over a period of next 5 years. With this order, the company has added orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore during the current financial year across its business divisions, product segments and JVs.

The government has set a target of achieving 20 percent of ethanol blending petrol by 2025, which will be known as E20. With the use of biofuel, it will help reduce pollution levels and imports of crude oil.

The rubber hoses manufactured by the company are E20 compliant.

Earlier this month, Talbros Automotive bagged multi-year new orders worth Rs 420 crore from domestic and foreign customers, including a supply contract from a leading original equipment maker (OEM) for electric vehicles worth Rs 160 crore.

Founded in 1956, Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of Talbros Group, is a diversified auto component player with presence across automobile categories.

The company together with JV alliances has 11 manufacturing facilities at Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra along with one materials division in Gurgaon, and R&D technology centre at Faridabad.