Talbros Automotive wins second order in less than a week; shares jump over 15%

The order, valued at Rs 60 crore is to be executed over the next five years and will help the company increase its domestic market share.

Shares of Talbros Automotive jumped as much as 15 percent in trading on Thursday after the company received a new multi-year order in the heat shield business from a leading Passenger Vehicle manufacturer in India.

With this order, the company has added orders worth nearly Rs 880 crore during the current financial year across its business divisions, product segments and joint ventures.

Last week, Talbros Automotive announced that it had bagged new multi-year orders worth Rs 420 crore from both domestic and foreign customers across its business segments and JVs.

The order also included a supply contract from a leading original equipment maker (OEM) for electric vehicles worth Rs 160 crore.

Talbros Automotive is the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. The company, together with JV alliances, has 11 manufacturing facilities in Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra along with one materials division in Gurgaon and R&D technology centre at Faridabad.

Few of its marquee customers include Bajaj Auto, Tata Cummins, Volvo Eicher India, Ashok Leyland, Escorts Group, Force Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, among others.