T+1 settlement: A list of 100 stocks moved to new system

As Dalal Street gears up for new rules laid out by regulator SEBI, a number of stocks have been moved to the new 'T+1' settlement system. T+1 means that once a transaction is made to trade in a security, it takes one day for the changes to appear in a demat account after completion of the transaction.

For instance, if an investor buys or sells stock on Monday, the trade is reflected in the demand account on Tuesday, as against Wednesday under the existing T+2 system.

Here's the list of stocks moved to the T+1 system of settlements on February 25:

What next?

A total of 5,300 stocks will be shifted to the T+1 system of settlements by January 27, 2023. After the February 25 move, stocks will be shifted to the new system in multiples of 500 on the last Friday of each month.