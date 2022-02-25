0

T+1 settlement: A list of 100 stocks moved to new system

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
T+1 settlement system: T+1 means that once a transaction is made to trade in a security, it takes one day for the changes to appear in a demat account after completion of the transaction. Here is a list of 100 stocks moved to the new system.

T+1 settlement: A list of 100 stocks moved to new system
As Dalal Street gears up for new rules laid out by regulator SEBI, a number of stocks have been moved to the new 'T+1' settlement system. T+1 means that once a transaction is made to trade in a security, it takes one day for the changes to appear in a demat account after completion of the transaction.
For instance, if an investor buys or sells stock on Monday, the trade is reflected in the demand account on Tuesday, as against Wednesday under the existing T+2 system.
Here's the list of stocks moved to the T+1 system of settlements on February 25:
StockSymbol
Tirth Plastic
Govind Poy Oxygen
Rita Finance and Leasing
Steel Strips
Tirupati Fin-Lease
Shikhar Leasing & Trading
Jyot International Marketing
Datasoft Application Software
Transoceanic Properties
Ridhi Synthetics
Satyam Silk Mills
Hindustan Housing 
Swastik Safe Deposit
Mather & Platt Fire Systems
Mirch Tech
Sunrise Agro Products
Terraform Magnum
Vardhan Capital & Finance
Unijolly Investments
Sagar Soya Products
Vinayak Vanijya
Alirox Abrasives
Sree Maruthi Marine
Buckingham Industries
Healthy Investments
Mayurbhanj Trd & Agen
Supra Industrial
Kusam Electrical Industries
Morning Glory Lsng Fin
Alstone Textiles
Western Ministil
Noble Polymers
Gulmohar Invt & Hold
Super Domestic Machines
Siyaram Poddar Finance
Balgopal Holding & Traders
Sueryaa Knitwear
Efficient Indus Fin
Mercury Trade Links
Sfl International
Saumya Capital
Sunrise Industrial Traders
Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporat
Regency World Consul
Anshuni Commercials
46 Shivkamal Impex
Varun Mercantile
Pervasive Commodities
India Radiators
Shree Krishna Jute Prod
Champion Commercial
Shyamal Holdings
Coromandel Agro Products
Frick India
Vardhaman Laboratories
Tej Infoways
Shantnu Invst
Bajaj Global
Softrak Venture
Nilkanth Engineering
Oxemberg Apparels
Ph Trading
Pb Global Limited
G-Tech Info-Training
Peoples Investment
Sharpline Broadcast
Rose Merc
Magnanimous Trade & Finance
Ttl Enterprises
Indo Gulf Industries
Procal Electronics
Parab Infra
G.D.Trading & Agencies
Spa Capital Services
Mrugesh Trading
Sobhagya Merchantile
Leena Consultancy
Infraquest International
Parmeshwari Silk Mills
Shinewell Leasing
M Lakhamsi Industries
Antariksh Industries
Chemiesynth (Vapi)
Real Growth Commercial
Winmore Silk Mills
Sanchana Trading & Finance
Purity Flex Pack
Raideep Industries
Citizen Yarns
Budge Budge
Arco Leasing
Viksit Engineering
Jeet Machine Tools
Abhijit Trading Co
Laser Diamonds
Vishvakirti Investment
Hem Holdings & Trading
Springform Technology
Sriyansh Steel
Cromakem
What next? 
A total of 5,300 stocks will be shifted to the T+1 system of settlements by January 27, 2023. After the February 25 move, stocks will be shifted to the new system in multiples of 500 on the last Friday of each month.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
