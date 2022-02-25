T+1 settlement: A list of 100 stocks moved to new system

As Dalal Street gears up for new rules laid out by regulator SEBI, a number of stocks have been moved to the new 'T+1' settlement system. T+1 means that once a transaction is made to trade in a security, it takes one day for the changes to appear in a demat account after completion of the transaction.
For instance, if an investor buys or sells stock on Monday, the trade is reflected in the demand account on Tuesday, as against Wednesday under the existing T+2 system.
Here's the list of stocks moved to the T+1 system of settlements on February 25:
|Stock
|Symbol
|Tirth Plastic
|Govind Poy Oxygen
|Rita Finance and Leasing
|Steel Strips
|Tirupati Fin-Lease
|Shikhar Leasing & Trading
|Jyot International Marketing
|Datasoft Application Software
|Transoceanic Properties
|Ridhi Synthetics
|Satyam Silk Mills
|Hindustan Housing
|Swastik Safe Deposit
|Mather & Platt Fire Systems
|Mirch Tech
|Sunrise Agro Products
|Terraform Magnum
|Vardhan Capital & Finance
|Unijolly Investments
|Sagar Soya Products
|Vinayak Vanijya
|Alirox Abrasives
|Sree Maruthi Marine
|Buckingham Industries
|Healthy Investments
|Mayurbhanj Trd & Agen
|Supra Industrial
|Kusam Electrical Industries
|Morning Glory Lsng Fin
|Alstone Textiles
|Western Ministil
|Noble Polymers
|Gulmohar Invt & Hold
|Super Domestic Machines
|Siyaram Poddar Finance
|Balgopal Holding & Traders
|Sueryaa Knitwear
|Efficient Indus Fin
|Mercury Trade Links
|Sfl International
|Saumya Capital
|Sunrise Industrial Traders
|Vidarbha Iron & Steel Corporat
|Regency World Consul
|Anshuni Commercials
|46 Shivkamal Impex
|Varun Mercantile
|Pervasive Commodities
|India Radiators
|Shree Krishna Jute Prod
|Champion Commercial
|Shyamal Holdings
|Coromandel Agro Products
|Frick India
|Vardhaman Laboratories
|Tej Infoways
|Shantnu Invst
|Bajaj Global
|Softrak Venture
|Nilkanth Engineering
|Oxemberg Apparels
|Ph Trading
|Pb Global Limited
|G-Tech Info-Training
|Peoples Investment
|Sharpline Broadcast
|Rose Merc
|Magnanimous Trade & Finance
|Ttl Enterprises
|Indo Gulf Industries
|Procal Electronics
|Parab Infra
|G.D.Trading & Agencies
|Spa Capital Services
|Mrugesh Trading
|Sobhagya Merchantile
|Leena Consultancy
|Infraquest International
|Parmeshwari Silk Mills
|Shinewell Leasing
|M Lakhamsi Industries
|Antariksh Industries
|Chemiesynth (Vapi)
|Real Growth Commercial
|Winmore Silk Mills
|Sanchana Trading & Finance
|Purity Flex Pack
|Raideep Industries
|Citizen Yarns
|Budge Budge
|Arco Leasing
|Viksit Engineering
|Jeet Machine Tools
|Abhijit Trading Co
|Laser Diamonds
|Vishvakirti Investment
|Hem Holdings & Trading
|Springform Technology
|Sriyansh Steel
|Cromakem
What next?
A total of 5,300 stocks will be shifted to the T+1 system of settlements by January 27, 2023. After the February 25 move, stocks will be shifted to the new system in multiples of 500 on the last Friday of each month.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)