English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Shares of Biocon's research arm drop after December quarter revenue growth misses estimates

Shares of Biocon's research arm drop after December quarter revenue growth misses estimates

Shares of Biocon's research arm drop after December quarter revenue growth misses estimates
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 24, 2023 12:08:25 PM IST (Published)

EBITDA margins slipped to 30.9 percent during the December quarter from 33.1 percent in the year-ago quarter.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Syngene Intl share

TRADE
 Syngene International Ltd. on Monday announced earnings for the December quarter that missed analyst expectations.

Recommended Articles

View All
The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

Jan 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry

‘Wasted a full year’ — Wipro leaves 452 freshers high and dry, and angry

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades

Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades

Jan 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The company’s revenue from operations for the December quarter stood at Rs 786 crore, up 23 percent from Rs 641 crore in the year-ago quarter. This was lower than the estimate of 27 percent growth in revenue at Rs 814.6 crore.

However, it was the second straight month when Syngene managed to grow more than 20 percent.

Profit after tax (PAT) inched up 5 percent to Rs 110 crore compared to Rs 104 crore in the year-ago quarter. This was below the estimates of Rs 119.2 crore but in line with the guidance of single-digit growth for the quarter.

Operating income, EBITDA, rose 14 percent to Rs 231 crore compared to Rs 203.4 crore a year ago. However, EBITDA margins slipped to 30.9 percent from 33.1 percent in the same period a year ago.

The company also said that it is maintaining its July 2022 upgraded guidance for the current fiscal i.e. high-teen revenue growth, EBITDA margin of around 30 percent, and profit growth in single digits for the full fiscal year.

Syngene International Ltd. is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors.

Shares of Syngene International Ltd. are trading 3.18 percent lower at Rs 585.95.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Syngene International

Previous Article

After strong show in Q3, IDBI Bank planning to transfer some assets to ARC

Next Article

Vodafone Idea fails to repay January installment of dues to Indus Towers, sources say

X