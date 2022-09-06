Syngene block deal: Biocon sells up to 5.1% stake

By CNBCTV18.com

Biocon has sold up to 5.1 percent stake in Syngene International for a price band of Rs 550 to Rs 573.

The shares of contract research and manufacturing firm Syngene International climbed 3.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday, September 6, after 2.3 crore shares of the company, worth 5.7 percent equity, changed hands for Rs 564 per share.

Biocon stock opened 0.8 percent higher and subsequently fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

Apart from Biocon promoters, Biocon Limited Employee Welfare Trust holds 0.29 percent stake in Syngene International, taking the total stake to about 70.29 percent.

Of the 12 analysts tracking Syngene, 75 percent give a 'buy' rating while another eight percent have given a 'hold' on the shares of the company. 17 percent have a 'sell' recommendation.