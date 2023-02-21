Sun got no chill: Symphony, Voltas shares rise amidst country-wide heatwave alerts

IMD on Monday had also issued a heatwave warning for the next 48 hours in isolated areas of Konkan belt and Kutch region in Gujarat.

Shares of Symphony Ltd, a leading provider of air-cooling solutions for household, commercial and industrial establishments, surged 7 percent in trade on Tuesday as heatwave alerts in different parts of the country came earlier than expected.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the maximum temperatures are likely to remain 5-7 degree Celsius above normal over many parts of northwest India for the next three days.

The national capital Delhi, too, recorded the warmest day on February 20 since 2013, with the day’s temperature rising up to 33.6 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Symphony shares have also been upbeat after the company reported a strong quarter for the October-December period.

The company’s standalone revenue saw 53 percent year-on-year growth during the quarter. The management, while announcing the earnings, said that Symphony is seeing strong demand in India from channel partners and expects it to sustain itself in the near-term.

In a research report dated February 8, 2023, YES Securities said that it was bullish on Symphony and recommended a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,291.

“We expect a strong recovery in the domestic air‐cooling market to continue in the upcoming summer. Now with lower commodity prices and price increases being affected, margins are set to improve and return to pre‐covid levels,” it had said in the report.

Shares of Symphony are trading 5.5 percent higher at Rs 1,118.50, while those of its peer Voltas are also trading with gains of 1.7 percent. Blue Star trades little changed.