English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsSun got no chill: Symphony, Voltas shares rise amidst country wide heatwave alerts

Sun got no chill: Symphony, Voltas shares rise amidst country-wide heatwave alerts

Sun got no chill: Symphony, Voltas shares rise amidst country-wide heatwave alerts
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 21, 2023 1:26:05 PM IST (Published)

IMD on Monday had also issued a heatwave warning for the next 48 hours in isolated areas of Konkan belt and Kutch region in Gujarat.

Shares of Symphony Ltd, a leading provider of air-cooling solutions for household, commercial and industrial establishments, surged 7 percent in trade on Tuesday as heatwave alerts in different parts of the country came earlier than expected.

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the maximum temperatures are likely to remain 5-7 degree Celsius above normal over many parts of northwest India for the next three days.


IMD on Monday had also issued a heatwave warning for the next 48 hours in isolated areas of Konkan belt and Kutch region in Gujarat.

The national capital Delhi, too, recorded the warmest day on February 20 since 2013, with the day’s temperature rising up to 33.6 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Symphony shares have also been upbeat after the company reported a strong quarter for the October-December period.

The company’s standalone revenue saw 53 percent year-on-year growth during the quarter. The management, while announcing the earnings, said that Symphony is seeing strong demand in India from channel partners and expects it to sustain itself in the near-term.

In a research report dated February 8, 2023, YES Securities said that it was bullish on Symphony and recommended a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,291.

“We expect a strong recovery in the domestic air‐cooling market to continue in the upcoming summer. Now with lower commodity prices and price increases being affected, margins are set to improve and return to pre‐covid levels,” it had said in the report.

Shares of Symphony are trading 5.5 percent higher at Rs 1,118.50, while those of its peer Voltas are also trading with gains of 1.7 percent. Blue Star trades little changed.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Symphony

Previous Article

Aarti Drugs extends losses for third straight day, shares fall to a 52-week low

Next Article

JM Financial is bullish on these pharma stocks

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X