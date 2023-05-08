Symphony shares fall 10% in two sessions despite management guiding for extended summer in FY24

In a conference call with analysts, the Symphony management said that the impact of unseasonal rain on sales was approximately 10 percent.

Shares of Symphony Ltd., a leading manufacturer of air coolers, dropped over 5 percent in trade on Monday despite the management saying that there would be an extended summer in financial year 2024 due to El Nino conditions, which may boost sales.

The management further added that the exports were also affected by the drop in the US sales and recession in the Australian markets.

However, Symphony expressed optimism that growth prospects for the climate technology business in the US and Australia remain intact in the medium to long-term.

The management expected to achieve the historical EBITDA margin levels in the long run, supported by new launches, price hikes and reduction in the cost of doing business. EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

EBITDA margin for the March quarter fell to 8.8 percent from 22.4 percent last year.

On Friday, Symphony had announced that its consolidated net profit dropped 75 percent year-on-year to Rs 16 crore for the fourth quarter ended March (Q4FY23) compared with a profit of Rs 64 crore a year ago.

Shares of Symphony are trading 4.7 percent lower at Rs 897.15. The stock had declined 5 percent on Friday as well.