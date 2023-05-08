Symphony shares fall 10% in two sessions despite management guiding for extended summer in FY24

2 Min(s) Read
In a conference call with analysts, the Symphony management said that the impact of unseasonal rain on sales was approximately 10 percent.
Shares of Symphony Ltd., a leading manufacturer of air coolers, dropped over 5 percent in trade on Monday despite the management saying that there would be an extended summer in financial year 2024 due to El Nino conditions, which may boost sales.
Symphony's revenue from operations declined 19.8 percent to Rs 308 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 384 crore in the year-ago period.