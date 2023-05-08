Symphony shares fall 10% in two sessions despite management guiding for extended summer in FY24

In a conference call with analysts, the Symphony management said that the impact of unseasonal rain on sales was approximately 10 percent.

Shares of Symphony Ltd., a leading manufacturer of air coolers, dropped over 5 percent in trade on Monday despite the management saying that there would be an extended summer in financial year 2024 due to El Nino conditions, which may boost sales.

