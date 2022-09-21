    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    Swaraj Engines shares gain most in over two years after becoming M&M subsidiary

    Swaraj Engines shares gain most in over two years after becoming M&M subsidiary

    Swaraj Engines shares gain most in over two years after becoming M&M subsidiary
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor business has a market share of 40 percent, an increase of 1.8 percent from the previous year. It will spend Rs 296 crore to make Swaraj Engines its subsidiary.

    Shares of diesel engine manufacturer Swaraj Engines Ltd. jumped the most since June 2020 after it became a subsidiary company of Mahindra & Mahindra.
    In an exchange filing on Tuesday, M&M announced that it would acquire 17.4 percent equity of Swaraj Engines, which is owned by Kirloskar Industries Ltd., for a total cash consideration of Rs 296 crore.
    The acquisition will increase Mahindra's stake in Swaraj Engines to 52.13 percent from 34.72 percent earlier. Post the deal, Swaraj Engines will become a subsidiary of M&M from an associate earlier.
    Shares of Swaraj Engines gained as much as 13 percent in early trading on Wednesday, its biggest intraday gain since June 2020. The stock hit a 52-week high in intraday trading.
    Swaraj Engines was promoted by the erstwhile Punjab Tractors, which is credited for becoming the first Indian company to domestically manufacture agricultural tractors in India. Mahindra & Mahindra had earlier acquired 63.33 percent stake in Punjab Tractors in 2007. The boards of both companies then approved a scheme of amalgamation of Punjab Tractors Ltd. and the company in July 2008.
    Mahindra & Mahindra is the world's largest tractor manufacturer by volume in FY22. "We have an aggressive growth strategy for the farm sector, which would be driven by growth in the domestic tractor market share, growth in farm machinery, technology, and a quantum jump in the global farm business," the firm said.
    The division delivered its highest ever total tractor volume in FY22 at 3.55 lakh units. It has a domestic tractor market share of 40 percent, up 1.8 percent from last year.
    Brokerage firm Stewart Mackertich Wealth Management calls M&M taking controlling stake in Swaraj Engines a "win-win" move, saying it will be positive for both companies. "M&M will become the largest shareholder and the whole decision-making process and strategies will be taken care by the holding company without any interference of the Kirloskar group," the firm said in its note. Additionally, they also talk about a future possibility that M&M de-lists Swaraj Engines and merges it with themselves.
    Shares of Kirloskar Industries are also up 7 percent as of 11:20 AM, trading at Rs 1,758. The company will receive Rs 296 crore in cash for the stake sale on a market cap of Rs 1,600 crore.
     
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    M&amp;M share priceMahindra &amp; MahindraMahindra and Mahindra

    Previous Article

    Triveni Turbine shares gain after Triveni Engineering offloads some stake via block deals

    Next Article

    The world's fifth largest coal producer is the hottest blue chip stock in India this year - here's why

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng