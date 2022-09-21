Swaraj Engines shares gain most in over two years after becoming M&M subsidiary

By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini Mahindra & Mahindra's tractor business has a market share of 40 percent, an increase of 1.8 percent from the previous year. It will spend Rs 296 crore to make Swaraj Engines its subsidiary.

Shares of diesel engine manufacturer Swaraj Engines Ltd. jumped the most since June 2020 after it became a subsidiary company of Mahindra & Mahindra.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, M&M announced that it would acquire 17.4 percent equity of Swaraj Engines, which is owned by Kirloskar Industries Ltd., for a total cash consideration of Rs 296 crore.

The acquisition will increase Mahindra's stake in Swaraj Engines to 52.13 percent from 34.72 percent earlier. Post the deal, Swaraj Engines will become a subsidiary of M&M from an associate earlier.

Shares of Swaraj Engines gained as much as 13 percent in early trading on Wednesday, its biggest intraday gain since June 2020. The stock hit a 52-week high in intraday trading.

Swaraj Engines was promoted by the erstwhile Punjab Tractors, which is credited for becoming the first Indian company to domestically manufacture agricultural tractors in India. Mahindra & Mahindra had earlier acquired 63.33 percent stake in Punjab Tractors in 2007. The boards of both companies then approved a scheme of amalgamation of Punjab Tractors Ltd. and the company in July 2008.

Mahindra & Mahindra is the world's largest tractor manufacturer by volume in FY22. "We have an aggressive growth strategy for the farm sector, which would be driven by growth in the domestic tractor market share, growth in farm machinery, technology, and a quantum jump in the global farm business," the firm said.

The division delivered its highest ever total tractor volume in FY22 at 3.55 lakh units. It has a domestic tractor market share of 40 percent, up 1.8 percent from last year.

Brokerage firm Stewart Mackertich Wealth Management calls M&M taking controlling stake in Swaraj Engines a "win-win" move, saying it will be positive for both companies. "M&M will become the largest shareholder and the whole decision-making process and strategies will be taken care by the holding company without any interference of the Kirloskar group," the firm said in its note. Additionally, they also talk about a future possibility that M&M de-lists Swaraj Engines and merges it with themselves.

Shares of Kirloskar Industries are also up 7 percent as of 11:20 AM, trading at Rs 1,758. The company will receive Rs 296 crore in cash for the stake sale on a market cap of Rs 1,600 crore.