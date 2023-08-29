SVF Growth Fund to trim Zomato stake: Plans block deal for 10 crore shares at Rs 94 per share

In a strategic move aimed at rebalancing its investment portfolio, SVF Growth Fund is contemplating the sale of a substantial portion of its equity in the food-tech giant, Zomato.

Reports suggest that SVF Growth Fund is preparing to part ways with 10 crore shares of Zomato, equating to approximately 1.17 percent of the company's total equity.

The fund is said to be targeting a selling price of Rs 94 per share, indicating a potential transaction size of Rs 940 crore. Kotak Securities will be the broker of the deal.

Sources close to the deal suggest that SVF Growth Fund is exploring block deals as the preferred mode of sale. Block deals are a common practice in the financial markets, where a large quantity of shares is traded outside the open market exchanges, typically between two parties - the seller and a consortium of buyers.

Japanese investment conglomerate SoftBank had acquired a 3.35 percent stake in Zomato through its Blinkit deal. Zomato issued fresh equity shares to all the selling shareholders of Blinkit as consideration for the merger and acquisition (M&A) last year, at an implied per-share price of Rs 70.76.

Notably, the lock-in period for investors post the Blinkit deal concluded on August 25.

Zomato turned profitable for the first time during the June quarter of this fiscal. The profitability was aided largely by operational improvement in the company's food business as its food delivery margins rose to 13.6 percent.

The firm’s consolidated net profit of Rs 2 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal came against a net loss of Rs 186 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations surged 71 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,416 crore, compared to Rs 1,414 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Shares of Zomato Ltd ended at Rs 94.65, up by Rs 2.32, or 2.51 percent on the BSE.