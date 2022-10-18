Suzlon shares surge after securing additional order from Adani Green Energy

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The project located in Mandvi, in Kutch district of Gujarat, is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

Suzlon Energy's shares surged as much as 6 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it has secured an order of 48.3 MW from Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The Group said that the company needs to install 23 units of its wind turbine generators (WTGs) in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The projects are expected to be commissioned in 2023.

This is a repeat order from Adani Green Energy Ltd. and is in addition to the existing order of 226.8 MW as announced on August 13, 2021.

Also, Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning and will offer post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Speaking on the order win, Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted that Adani Green Energy Ltd has reaffirmed their trust in us for the additional order for their Wind Energy Project in Mandvi. It is always a privilege to partner with India’s leading IPP in their pursuit to power our nation with green energy.”

Last week, the company won a 144.9 MW wind power order from the Aditya Birla Group. The company is currently undergoing a rights issue to raise Rs 1,200 crore . The rights issue will conclude on October 20.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18 earlier this month, CFO Himanshu Mody said that post certain repayment obligations, non-cash interest costs will come down significantly, or even virtually become zero. "I think we are definitely on the path of good performance for the company," he said.

Shares of Suzlon are trading 4.7 percent higher at Rs 7.8 as of 1:40 PM.