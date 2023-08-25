Suzlon Big Development: Company wins 201.6 MW order from O2 Power, stock near 52-week high

Shares of Suzlon are up 2.3 percent to Rs 22 after the company won a new order. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 22.85.

Share Market Live NSE

The company has won a 201.6 MW order from O2 Power Pvt. Ltd. for its 3 MW series of wind turbines. This is said to be one of the largest orders of the new Suzlon 3 MW series turbine.

As per the order, Suzlon will supply 64 of their largest wind turbines with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each for the 201.6 MW wind power project.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines and execute the project, including erection and commissioning. It will also provide operation and maintenance services post-commissioning.

"We believe that our 3 MW series will be a true game changer for the sector to accelerate and scale up wind energy installations in the country in line with our national targets of 500 GW non‐fossil fuel installations by 2030," JP Chalasani, CEO of the Suzlon Group said.

Suzlon’s 3 MW turbines feature a 144‐meter rotor diameter and are designed to unlock low wind sites and deliver improved energy yield suitable for all Indian wind regimes.

Shares of Suzlon are trading 2.5 percent higher at Rs 22.15. The stock has doubled so far in 2023.